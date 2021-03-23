Cochise County opens vaccine eligibility to include all adults 18 and older

BISBEE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Cochise County officially expanded its county-run vaccination sites to allow all adults 18 and older to register for a vaccine appointment on Tuesday.

On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that all state-run facilities, including the vaccination POD at the University of Arizona, will begin accepting registration for all Arizonans 16 and older starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after this news dropped, Cochise County health officials decided to follow suit, opening their vaccine sties to individuals 18 and older.

“We typically follow the State’s lead to reduce confusion for our community members,” says Alicia Thompson, Health Director of Cochise Health & Social Services. “With this boost in eligibility, we are able to make sure that every resident who wants to receive the vaccine is able to get it now. Our main goal is getting as many people in the county vaccinated, while continuing to prioritize residents who are 65 and older and those in hard to reach communities.”

According to the county, the county health department decided to not drop the eligibility age to 16 because the Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved the use of Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines for people under the age of 18.

They said unlike the state-run facilities, they do not have access to the Pfizer vaccine at this time.

At this time, Cochise County has administered 48,901 vaccines, totaling 25.2 percent of the county population.

On Tuesday, Cochise County reported four new COVID-19 cases, bringing its overall total to 11,547. With no new deaths reported that day, the death toll for the county remained at 277.

To register to receive the vaccine, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201.

For more information about Cochise County vaccine distribution efforts, visit covid-cochisehealth.hub.arcgis.com.