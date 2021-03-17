Disneyland will reopen in California on April 30

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney will reopen its theme parks in California at the end of April after remaining closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disneyland announced Wednesday that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30 with limited capacity.

Under current state guidelines, only California residents can attend the parks.

All visitors ages 3 and up will require a reservation.

Events that draw large group gatherings, such as parades, will not resume immediately. The move will bring 10,000 people back to work.

The parks in Southern California closed on March 14, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.