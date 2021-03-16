Board of Supervisors approve defense proposal as eviction moratorium deadline nears

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to support a defense proposal for the thousands of people who are facing eviction with the moratorium coming to an end.

During a meeting, the board voted 4 to 1 in support of the proposal.

BREAKING: Pima County Board of Supervisors votes 4-1 to provide up to million of COVID relief funds to go to providing an eviction defense for tenants.

Supervisor Christy was the only one to vote 'No.' @KVOA — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) March 16, 2021

Up to $2 million of COVID-19 relief funds from the county will go to providing lawyers for tenants facing evictions.

Every speaker on the eviction defense item has been in support of @mattheinzmd motion to provide up to million in COVID relief money to provide legal counsel to Pima County residents facing eviction. Board voting on motion now. @KVOA — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) March 16, 2021

Both Tucson and Pima County will be providing millions in direct funds for eviction and rental relief to tenants & landlords. But it comes down to this: tenants have better outcomes when they are represented by legal counsel, and now they'll get lawyers to help advocate for them. — Dr. Matt Heinz (@mattheinzmd) March 16, 2021

