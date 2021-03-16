Board of Supervisors approve defense proposal as eviction moratorium deadline nears

Board of Supervisors approve defense proposal as eviction moratorium deadline nearsNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to support a defense proposal for the thousands of people who are facing eviction with the moratorium coming to an end.
During a meeting, the board voted 4 to 1 in support of the proposal.
Up to $2 million of COVID-19 relief funds from the county will go to providing lawyers for tenants facing evictions.
