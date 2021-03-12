COVID-19 vaccine expands to frontline essential workers and 55+

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department announced Thursday, that the vaccine eligibility has expanded. Starting Friday, frontline essential workers and people 55 and older are now added to the list.

Chefs, waitresses, and bartenders are all frontline essential workers who can now sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"When I was driving to work, I heard that we can do it. So as soon as I get a minute here, I am going to sign up, absolutely," Brother John's employee Jackie Underwood.

Also, those who work in food and agriculture, manufacturing, grocery and convenience stores, public transit, postal workers and state and local government can also get the vaccine.

Eligible essential workers are those who have to work in-person onsite and in close proximity to the public or co-workers.

"Restaurant workers and bartenders, especially given the recent change in terms of capacity in the restaurant business, we believe that group, independent of age, is at risk," said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen.

"Being exposed and being in that environment of interacting with the general public, it is a very important part of keeping ourselves safe," said Aldecoa.

John Aldecoa is the owner of Brother John's. He told News 4 Tucson since the pandemic extra safety measures have been put in place.

"We do have the space. We also installed an oxidation system to purify the air. And it has been working, normally during flu season, my staff, the entire front house would get sick. Then the entire back of the house would get sick. That has not happened at all. So with the mask and extra precautions, we have been safe," said Aldecoa.

But now with the COVID-19 vaccine, he said it is more than icing on the cake.

"It is the frosting and the plate. I mean we had the cake but we were missing some pieces."

Now, that piece is just a registration away.

"It is really cool seeing people coming together and is it almost like healing, the vaccine. We are healing from this year, with this vaccine," said Underwood.

Right now, most appointments for the county-supported vaccination sites will be for April 2021.

"I am really excited! I cannot wait to get my vaccine," said Underwood.

For more information on how to sign up and see if you qualify visit the Pima County Health Department website.