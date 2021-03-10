New survey: 52% of Arizonans support recently passed COVID-19 relief package

TUCSON (KVOA) - The majority of Arizonans approve of Senate’s response to COVID-19, a survey finds.

Change Research, on behalf of the advocacy group, Honest America performed the survey and also found that Arizonans support the American Rescue Plan, the relief package that was recently passed in Congress.

The survey reported that Arizonans believe their Republican state officials “are failing to protect residents from COVID-19 relief”. It also says that the majority say that Arizona’s U.S. Senators have “stepped up” to provide relief.

The specifics include:

Half of Arizonans approve of Joe Biden’s job as President.

The majority of Arizonans approve of both Mark Kelly (52%) and Kyrsten Sinema (51%) jobs in the Senate.

Republican leaders received lower scores, 36% approve of Governor Ducey, and 43% approve of the Republicans in the Arizona Legislature.

The survey also found that COVID-19 is in the “top tier” of issues that matter to Arizonans.

The survey polled 913 registered Arizona voters from February 16-20, 2021. Participants were recruited into an online survey and SMS.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rebeca Moreno.