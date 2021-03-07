Occupation limits expire, businesses get closer to normal

TUCSON - Governor Doug Ducey's executive order allows occupancy limitations to expire for restaurants, bars offering dining services, gyms, theatres, water parks and bowling alleys. The order cites seven weeks of declining cases in Arizona and increased vaccine distribution as key factors in decreasing restrictions.

Even though the occupancy limits have expired social distancing and mask use will remain in place.

Union Public House says they expect a big increase in their outdoor dining with this news.

"Rolling into March now in Tucson, these are the highest of the high seasons. The weather is fantastic, it's great for outdoor dining," said Grant Krueger, owner of Union Public House.

Because social distancing is still in effect, they can't reach full occupancy yet, but Krueger says it's still a positive step.

Patrons admit that after seeing restrictions for such a long time it's worn on them mentally and this change helps relieve some of that stress.

"Being out here, having some sense of normal activities, going out to restaurants, going out drinking, it's been better," said Crystal Orozco.

The Governor said in a statement that Arizona businesses have done an excellent job responding to the pandemic in a safe and responsible way.

A big endorsement to those businesses who feel they have often gotten the short end of the stick through the pandemic.

"We believe that restaurants were really a sector that was unfairly criticized for the spread of coronavirus since the start. So it's great to see the state start to lighten up on all of us and reduce the restrictions," said Krueger.

With COVID-19 limiting the lives of everyone across the world for the past year many are ready to go back to normal, despite the virus still being an issue. This executive order gives people that choice.

"I think it should be up to the people, if you don't feel comfortable you can stay home. If you feel comfortable going out, go out," said Orozco.

The governor added that this is a measured approach and the pandemic is not over, he says to continue to wear masks and socially distance.