TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Health has announced that the vaccination site at the University of Arizona is now open for registration.

Appointments for #COVID19 vaccination at the site at University of Arizona will open for registration at 9 a.m. today. Note: You can use https://t.co/PERNxiEwCX to make an appt. for someone else in a prioritized group, like an older family member pic.twitter.com/DVZxSzg5I5 — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) March 6, 2021

You can sign up by going to podvaccine.azdhs.gov