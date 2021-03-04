Disability advocates ask Gov. Ducey to prioritize people with disabilities for COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Center for Disability Law along with other disability rights organizations are urging Gov. Doug Ducey to improve accessibility and ensure effective communication for individuals who are hard of hearing or deaf.

In addition, the groups asked Ducey to make a plan for those who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated and those who are in close contact with them.

The Arizona Center for Disability Law along with other disability rights organizations sent out a letter to the governor on Feb. 26 asking for his help to improve these conditions.

The governor’s office has yet to respond.

On Thursday morning, the Arizona Center For Disability Law, Arc of Arizona and Arizona Commission On Deaf and Hard of Hearing held a press conference where individuals were able to express their concerns.

During the press conference, these individuals and their families asked the governor to reach out to the Arizona Center for Disability and Law along with the other disability rights organizations to make accommodations because they are at risk.

