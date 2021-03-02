Girl Scouts aim to give cookies to 60K southern Arizona frontline workers through donation challenge

TUCSON (KVOA) - After a long day at work, there is nothing better than plopping down on the couch, flipping on the television and enjoying a full box of thin mint cookies.

It is easy to imagine that frontline workers need at least one day like this after the year 2020 was.

To help show our frontline workers the much-needed support and care, the Girls Scouts of Southern Arizona is holding a special donation campaign on Friday.

According to organizers, Girl Scouts and the Girls of Southern Arizona Team will be collecting donations at various sites throughout Pima County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that Friday.

Through online and in-person donations, the group aims to collect enough donations to provide 60,000 boxes of cookies to frontline staff across Arizona, from hospital staff to funeral home employees.

“We want to thank the heroes helping our communities stay safe, offering comfort and providing medical assistance, across Southern Arizona.” said Kristen Hernandez, GSSOAZ CEO. “In respect for the need for social distancing we can’t have a huge in-person rally safely, as such we are encouraging everyone to drive by or go online and contribute to Cookies for Our Heroes, this Friday, March 5.”

People who wish to donate can visit digitalcookie.girlscouts.org or stop by one of the following locations on Friday.