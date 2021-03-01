Getting Answers: Registering essential workers for the COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - "How do I know if I am eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine based on my profession?"

The Arizona Department of Health Services said essential workers are in Phase 1B after 65-year-olds and the 1B Priority group is vaccinated.

Job professions are always being added, but right now ADHS is looking at other states and working on coming out with a more detailed list.

There is a drop down menu on the AZDHS website for the eligibility checker to select an age group and then profession.

"What we would caution everybody is if you don't see your profession, but you're in one of those larger categories it is still there even if your job is not specifically listed, but if you have questions what we would recommend is reaching out to your county health departments because the county health departments are going to have the ability to sub-prioritize based on priorities within their counties so it is always good to check with them," said Doctor Cara Christ, Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Doctor Christ said adults with underlying medical conditions are part of phase 1C.

