Arizona reports 2,047 new COVID-19 cases; 59 new virus related deaths.

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona on Saturday reported 2,047 additional COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths while health officials in some areas said bad weather delayed vaccination deliveries, causing cancellations and rescheduling of some appointments.

The latest figures released by the Department of Health Services increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 806,163 cases and 15,480 deaths.

Arizona continued to see declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations and seven-day rolling averages of confirmed cases and deaths. That's according to data from the state’s coronavirus dashboard and The COVID Tracking Project.