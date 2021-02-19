Banner Health relaxes visitor policy at hospitals, ambulatory locations

Banner Health relaxes visitor policy at hospitals, ambulatory locationsNew
PHOENIX (KVOA) - Banner Health has updated its visitor policy in Arizona.
On Friday, the medical center said it will now allow one visitor for most in-patients per day.
Out-patient locations and services (e.g. urgent cares, clinics, emergency rooms, etc.) will also allow one companion to accompany patients.
In-patient visitation hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Visitors will be required to wear face coverings while in the facilities. Banner will not provide masks for visitors.
Hospital staff will also be conducting a health screening for all visitors at check-in.
More information can be found on the visitor restrictions page.