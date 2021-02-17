UArizona researchers release report on the declining period of crisis to one of elevated risk

TUCSON - For the forth straight week Arizona has seen a decline in coronavirus cases taking us out of the worst of case crisis since beginning of the pandemic according to research experts at the University of Arizona.

Arizona saw the peak the pandemic for cases and deaths in early January.

Joe Gerald an associate professor at the University of Arizona has been tracking the pandemic numbers from the beginning and he likes the trend he sees. "I look at the data essentially it's been nothing but good news for some time I'm optimistic that these trends will persist for the next four to six weeks."

He said a few factors have led to the decline in cases.

We saw a peak in cases after Christmas gatherings, students are still not fully back in school and Arizona has had a high number of cases per-capita already leading to more immunity. "Many of our at-risk populations had high enough levels of natural immunity to begin weighing down the transmission rate."

Another theory Gerald has is about vaccinations.

Not that enough people have already been vaccinated, but that people are being safer so they can receive their vaccine on time. Gerald said, "I think it gave people now a reason to adhere more strictly to the public health mitigation efforts because they could see where they might be in line for a vaccine and it now was worth waiting."

Dr. Steffano Mottl glad to see the dip in cases, but believe we are still on the edge of cases and could see another spike. "We know that it goes in waves so we are at the same time waiting and seeing if there will be a new wave for future cases."

Gerald also said he is hopeful Coronavirus number will continue to drop over the next few weeks.