Thousands of vaccination appointments booked within three hours

TUCSON - Registration for the intital set of Coronavirus vaccination appointments at the University of Arizona state-run facility opened online at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., 12,000 appointments through March 6th were taken.

Demand for the vaccine continues to far outweigh supply.

"This is what I worry about at 3 a.m. in the morning when I wake up," Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said. "That demand would outstrip supply by a longshot."

The UArizona vaccine pod will transition to a state-run pod Thursday.



Arizonans 65 and older are eligible to get the COVID vaccine at this location.

Pima County residents 65 and older will also be eligible to get a shot at the four county-run pods beginning Thursday.

"I am worried that people will start to get confused," Garcia said. "So, rather than have different age eligibilities at different locations, we want have uniform age eligibility across Pima County even if it poses some challenges for us."

At Tuesday's Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said getting more vaccine doses on hand across the county is key as health leaders start to focus on bringing more mobile clinics to underserved communities.

"Our goals right now is to reach those disadvantaged populations in the rural areas of Pima County as well as any urban area that has a high percentage of that population," Huckelberry said.

There is no word yet on when the Arizona Department of Health Services will make more appointments available at the vaccine pod on the UA mall.

An AZDHS spokesman tells News 4 Tucson there is no timetable on when that announcement will be made as the department awaits guidance concerning future supply from the federal government