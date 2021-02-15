UArizona President: In-person classes with fewer than 50 students expected to resume next week

TUCSON (KVOA) - More in-person classes will soon be made available after University of Arizona President Robert Robbins announced Monday that UArizona is planning to move into Stage 2 of its campus reentry plan next week.

Back in October, the university decided to cancel all in-person classes after Thanksgiving break in response to the projected holiday surge of COVID-19. As virus cases followed the projections, hitting record-high numbers in the state, UArizona students finished the semester online.

When the university reopened on Jan. 13, UArizona began the semester in Stage 1 of its plan - allowing only in-person instruction for "essential courses, such as certain research labs and performing arts courses."

After the state saw consistent drops in positive COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations in recent weeks, the university decided to begin the prep work for entering Stage 2 of its reentry plan.

On Monday, Robbins announced that the university will officially enter Stage 2 of its plan the week of Feb. 22 - "allowing in-person instruction for classes of fewer than 50 students that were designated as in-person on flex in-person (a mix of online and in-person) at the time of registration."

"We are being very cautious about the total number of people on campus," he said. "Employees who can work remotely are encouraged to continue this practice and to stay at home."

The UArizona president said students will not be required to attend in-person classes and can continue to learn remotely, if desired.

Robbins also said at this time, "the university's work-from-home guidance for employees will not change."

UArizona is also on schedule to host the first state-run vaccine pod on the campus mall.

The vaccine pod is scheduled to open Thursday morning, despite Pima County severely cutting on its vaccine appointments due to a limited supply of vaccine caused by vaccine rationing by the state.

The first state-run vaccine pod opens Thursday morning on the @uarizona mall. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/KDQDaiFiGu — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) February 15, 2021

Pima County is currently vaccinating people under Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution plan. Individuals who are eligible can register for an appointment on the Pima County Health Department website or by calling 520-222-0119.

Arizona's COVID-19 positive case total rose to 798,608 on Monday, after reporting 1,338 new cases. As no related deaths were reported that day, the state's COVID-19 death toll remained at 14,978.