Pima County severely cuts back on vaccine appointments after seeing drastic drop in supply

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County will be severely cutting back on the number of COVID-19 vaccinations after county officials shared its new distribution plan Friday in response to vaccine rationing by the state.

Last week, Pima County saw a 40 percent cut in its allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine, dropping from 29,000 to 17,895 doses in its weekly shipment. This week, Huckelberry said the county saw another cut in its supply, receiving 16,300 doses this week.

Despite Senators Kristen Sinema and Mark Kelly requesting the White House to increase Arizona's vaccine supply, Pima County Health Department shared Friday that it will put a new vaccine distribution priority plan in place. This plan is scheduled to start next week in response to the county's limited vaccine supply.

Officials said under this new plan, ADHS said it will prioritize "the most vulnerable first." It will "then people needing second doses, following with first doses for people 70 and older, then vaccinations for people 65 and over."

“The lack of predictability and weekly fluctuations in vaccine supply has impacted our ability to commit to vaccination schedules that accommodate the needs of our community,” Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry wrote to the Board of Supervisors.

The six-tier plan shows how the county will prioritize distributing the vaccine when the supply is limited:

Tier 1 – Assisted living facilities that did not enroll in the federal pharmacy program for vaccination of long term care/assisted living facilities. These vaccines are generally being administered by Health Department staff and our contractor, the Premier Medical Group (PMG). As of today, we have vaccinated residents in 21 of the 83 facilities that are not part of the federal enrolled long-term program response or have not been previously immunized.



Tier 2 – Vulnerable populations may be defined by age, ethnicity and low income. This includes communities with the highest rate of COVID-19 infection and mortality, those who live in HUD housing, those who are disabled, and those who live in census tracks with a high social vulnerability. These populations will generally be reached through mobile vaccination clinics operated by the County, Tucson Medical Center or other organizations, Premier Medical Group (PMG) as well as home-based vaccinations. A critical partner in reaching this population are the federally qualified centers that are uniquely positioned especially in the periphery of the County to serve low-income populations in rural and semi-rural areas. We estimate that more than 6,000 vaccine doses have been delivered by the Marana, United and Desert Senita community health centers in these settings.



Tier 3 – Second dose vaccines where the first dose was administered by the County vaccination network.



Tier 4 – First doses administered by the County vaccination network for the 1B priority group populations including those age 70+.



Tier 5 – First doses for all eligible population based on current priority and those age 65+.



Tier 6 – A State operated 24/7 point of distribution (POD) vaccination site. (our priority however the County has no authority over the State)

According to officials, the limited supply of vaccine will also prompted the county to pump the breaks on its Accelerated Vaccination Plan, which originally aimed to "fully vaccinate 300,000 people in Pima County by the end of March."

“Bottom line is we need more vaccine, but I’m sympathetic to the state’s dilemma. There just isn’t enough to meet all the needs,” Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said. “We were so successful in giving first-dose vaccinations when we opened the 1B priority in the middle of January that we now have more than 100,000 people who need their second shot over the next three to four weeks. We need to follow through on our promise to them, so that means first dose appointments will be limited for a while, which really slows down our Accelerated Plan, unfortunately.”

The county is currently working on preventing the cancelation of existing COVID-19 vaccine appointments despite the limited supply.

In addition, the county will consolidate its vaccination center at the Banner North Cancer Center with the facility set up at Kino Sports Complex located at 2500 E. Ajo Way.

The vaccination center at Tucson Convention Center will also limit its first-dose appointments to people 75 and older. Its operation hours will also end at 4 p.m., closing one hour earlier. The site will continue to open at 8 a.m.

Other county-run vaccination centers may see reductions in its operation hours.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.