Arizona administers millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine as death toll rises to 14,462

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona reached has administered one million COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday amid recent reports that claimed the new coronavirus was the No. 1 cause of death in the state.

Wednesday morning, Arizona Department of Health Services shared that the state's COVID-19-related death total rose to 14,462 after reporting 176 new related deaths that day.

Despite Arizona passing the 14,000 mark this week, the state has seen an overall drop in the rate of related-deaths this month. Some experts would say this drop may be correlated to another major milestone the state met on Monday - one million vaccine doses administered.

“We’ve reached a major milestone with our one millionth dose,” said Gov. Doug Ducey. “The dedication and hard work of many made this accomplishment possible. Nurses, doctors, health technicians, support staff, volunteers — to each and every one of you, thank you. ”

According to officials, the latest data showed that the state administered 996,669 doses of the vaccine. Following typical day-to-day trends, ADHS projected the one-millionth dose would be administered sometime on Wednesday.

According to officials, the latest data showed that the state administered 996,669 doses of the vaccine. Following typical day-to-day trends, ADHS projected the one-millionth dose would be administered sometime on Wednesday.

While the exact location where it was administered cannot be determined at this time, ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said the fact that Arizona reached the million dose milestone in less than two months is a testament to the efforts made by medical professionals in combating the virus.

“At the Arizona Department of Health Services, we’re working to administer the vaccine quickly,” Christ said. “We are thrilled to reach one million doses administered, and we will continue to get Arizonans vaccinated so we can protect our vulnerable populations. Thank you to all of our partners who are working tirelessly to get the vaccine into Arizonans’ arms.”

While reaching the million-dose mark is a major milestone for the state, Ducey said Arizona still has a long way to go in the vaccination distribution effort.

“But there’s more work to be done,” Ducey said. “Arizonans are eager to get the vaccine, and we’re committed to distributing it safely and efficiently. We will continue to work with our private and public partners to quickly distribute the vaccine, and with the federal government to secure the doses we need to protect Arizona.”

On Wednesday, Ducey also announced the third state vaccine distribution site. This site, which will eventually be run 24/7, will be held at the University of Arizona, making it the state's first vaccination site in southern Arizona.

More appointments will be added to the UArizona site beginning Feb. 16 at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance.

Arizona received its first shipment of the vaccine on Dec. 14, officially starting vaccinating individuals that week.

For more information, visit azdhs.gov.