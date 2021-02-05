Postpartum depression during the COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local treatment center is focusing their efforts on the postpartum depression during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With hospitals taking extra precautions and limiting guests and visitors, becoming a new mom has been more difficult and Sierra Tucson wants to help.

"I don't want to say that we have forgotten about mothers during this time, but the focus has not been on them and it is time the focus is back on moms and especially new moms," said Dr. Valerie Kading, CEO of Sierra Tucson.

