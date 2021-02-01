Fewer vaccines given to Cochise County week after week

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Cochise County health officials said they are not scheduled to receive shipments for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to data from the state, Cochise County is out performing almost all other counties in Arizona with vaccine distribution.

Over the past few weeks, Cochise County has been receiving fewer doses of the vaccine each week. Cochise County health director Dr. Alicia Thompson said the constant up and down makes it hard to plan.

"It raises questions and makes us go why. If the state is receiving a consistent number, why aren't we?" Thompson said. "For the first allocation requested, it was 3,800 doses and then we get 1,100 doses. 1,100 is not enough."

According to the state, Cochise County is vaccinating over 8,500 people. Maricopa County is at a little less than 7,000 vaccinations per 100,000 people. Dr. Edward Miller, the chief medical officer for Copper Queen hospital in Bisbee said even though they are outperforming powerhouse counties like Maricopa County, they are being treated unfairly.



"Maricopa County is running two 24/7 stadium distributions," Miller said. "You can't tell me they're not getting any new doses this week."

News 4 Tucson reached out to the state asking why is there not a new round of vaccine doses heading to Cochise County. The state said it uses a formula that determines how much vaccine will go to each county.

"We've asked to see the formula," Thompson said. "We'd like to know what the formula looks like."