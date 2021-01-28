Navajo Nation reports error in hardship assistance checks amid pandemic

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation says about 120,000 checks have been issued to tribal members who applied for hardship assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The tribal controller's office says the total includes 370 checks that were duplicated because of a printer server failure.

Controller Pearline Kirk says office personnel are planning to contact applicants affected by the error with more information. Staff also will void duplicate checks that haven't been processed.

The hardship assistance program is paid for by a portion of the $714 million the Navajo Nation received from a federal coronavirus relief bill.