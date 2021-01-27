Governor Doug Ducey shares plan to get more COVID-19 vaccine supply to Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey spoke with News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper Wednesday morning about COVID-19 vaccine distribution statewide and his plan to get more supply to Arizona.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 518,000 vaccines have been administered, which is about seven percent of the state's population.

"We want to reduce or eliminate deaths wherever possible," said Gov. Ducey. "We mourn with the people who are mourning in this very difficult situation, but the solution is with us now."

Pima County currently has the third-highest vaccination rate in the state, 8,278 per 100,000 people. Gov. Ducey said that this is good, but it can be better and he is working to get more supply.

"Not only am I talking to other governors and our federal partners, we are going to be talking with the chief executives of companies like Pfizer and Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to see how we can ramp up vaccines to the places that need it and the places that are getting it out fastest," he said.

Gov. Ducey said that the state has requested 300,000 additional vaccines from the federal government.

"We of course have a lot of people that migrate to our state for the beautiful warm weather in the wintertime and I don't know the federal government has taken notice of that," he said.

The governor said that vaccine doses are being distributed to dozens of pharmacy sites across the state and six of those sites will administer vaccines in Pima County.

"What people's expectations should be is as we get more supply of the vaccine, of course, we will have the larger sites available, but we also want this available in the pharmacy, at the urgent cares and at your doctors," he said.

As for the possibility of a 24/7 vaccination site in Tucson, the governor's office said that once the state has more vaccine supply guaranteed, they plan to open a site.