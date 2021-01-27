Getting Answers: Waiting for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - A viewer asks “Is it okay to get the second dose of the Moderna vaccine earlier than the 28 day recommendation?”

According to the CDC, “Persons should not be scheduled to receive the second dose earlier than recommended. However, second doses administered within a grace period of four days earlier than the recommended date for the second dose are still considered valid. Doses inadvertently administered earlier than the grace period should not be repeated.”

The CDC said the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended time as possible. If that is not possible, officials said the second dose can be scheduled up to six weeks after the first dose.

The CDC also says there is limited data right now on the efficacy of the vaccines administered beyond that window.