CNN Poll: 66% willing to get COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - A new poll finds Americans are more willing to get a coronavirus vaccine.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS.

It found two-thirds of Americans say they will try to get vaccinated now that multiple vaccines are approved and beginning to be publicly available.

That's up from about half in October, before any vaccines had been approved.

The random national sample of more than a thousand people was conducted from Jan. 9-14.

It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.