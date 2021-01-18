New COVID-19 variant making its way into states surrounding Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new variant of COVID-19 was discovered in the United Kingdom, last month. Now, it has made its way to the United States.

So far, health officials have not seen any cases of this variant here, in Arizona. Viruses mutate all the time and scientists are on the lookout to make sure the coast is clear.

"Using wastewater epidemiology to look for the virus in the wastewater and we are looking for it now," said UArizona Microbiologist Dr. Charles Gerba.

The COVID-19 variant is said to be highly contagious.

"The outside of it, the virus shell if you want to call it, is a little different making. It has more sides that could easily attach to cells in your body," said Dr. Gerba.

So that makes it more likely to get an infection when you come in contact with the virus.

"So let's just say, you are exposed to a certain level of viruses, your odds of getting infected with SARS COVID-2 is like 50%. Well now with this new variant, it may be 70%, 80% or 90%. So it is spreading more rapidly because it is more easily to initiate an infection in you. That is the real concern," said Dr. Gerba.

The Arizona Health Department is also closely watching to see what this variant does.

"It does look like at this time it causes increased transmissibility. It does not appear to impact the vaccine effectiveness," said Arizona Health Department Director Dr. Cara Christ.

News 4 Tucson asked what can people do to stay safe. Should they double up a mask when going out?

"No, I think the current procedures are fine and what you are doing now. I do not feel there should be any change," replied Dr. Gerba.

Health officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 variant as it makes its way into states around us.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for all the latest updates.