Pandemic causing some health care workers to leave profession

PHOENIX (KVOA) - With a rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arizona, the dedicated health care workers who have fought the Coronavirus and its wrath for almost a year, are strained.

Arizona hospital leaders say the heroes on the frontlines everyday are taxed.

"It's a stressful time on our entire system but most importantly among our healthcare colleagues," Dr. Keith Frey, the chief medical officer of Dignity Health said. "We didn’t get much of a breather here in Arizona after our first surge in the late spring and summer and now that this is really a more significant surge than we had at that first surge, our staff is really stressed."

Some doctors say some of their colleagues are so mentally exhausted, they are choosing to walk away.

"It’s a very disheartening thing we’re seeing where our peers are just completely burnt out and they see no other way out other than just to turn their backs and leave the profession," Dr. Andrew Carroll said.

Dr. Susan Hughes, a family medicine physician in the Valley, says it’s emotional for her to see some devoted health care workers close that chapter of their life.

"People don’t go into education because of the big bucks, they don’t do that for medicine either because it’s a calling," Dr. Hughes said. "I knew when I was five that I wanted to be a physician. It’s something that’s intertwined with who you are. And so for people to walk away from that, it's very hard. It's very hard."