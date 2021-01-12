Speeding Up: CDC shifts vaccine guidelines

(NBC News) Federal officials have announced a major shift in the nation's COVID-19 vaccination plan.

They're now pushing for anyone over 65 and those with pre-existing conditions to receive the vaccine right away, freeing up doses currently being held for second shots.



"Every vaccine dose that is sitting in a warehouse instead of going in an arm could mean one more life lost or one more hospital bed filled," says Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.



Pfizer is supporting the expanded distribution, confident its production will keep up.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, as of Monday morning nearly nine million Americans have received first doses.

