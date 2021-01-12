Plans for residents in rural areas to get COVID-19 vaccines

COCHISE COUNTY (KVOA) - If you live in the Tucson-Metro area, chances are you will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning you will not have to drive very far to get it. It is a different story for those living in rural areas.

Cochise County Health Department is now giving vaccines to groups 1-A and 1-B. They have a vaccination team that consists of 30 providers. Cochise County Health Director, Dr. Alicia Thompson said pods will be made available to residents.

"We are actively coordinating our pods to make sure that our smaller communities are being reached. They have clinics in Benson. They have clinics in Willcox."

But what about the smaller communities that are nowhere near those areas?

"Actually send a team out to a remote community and set up a point of dispensing like a pod right there in their community, at their community center, at their fire department, or at their local church," said Dr. Thompson.

News 4 Tucson also reached out to the Pima County Health Department. They were not available for an interview but sent this statement below.

"We are looking for the best way to expand vaccine access to rural County residents, and examining a number of options but have not finalized any plans yet."

Information on how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine and locations: ADHS - Highlighted Infectious Diseases for Arizona - Coronavirus Disease 2019 - Find Vaccine (azdhs.gov)