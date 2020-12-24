Arizona family mourns this holidays after losing three to COVID-19

PHOENIX (CNN) - An Arizona family is in mourning this holiday season after losing three loved ones to the coronavirus.

If pictures could tell a story, this would be a happy one.

A big loving family, contagious smiles, and hundreds of moments and memories shared

"It's been a nightmare," Jennifer Grady, daughter of Fred and Sandra. "It's felt like a nightmare that we can't wake up from."

But these photos show a time before loss.

"I have so many feelings stirred up," Freddy Delgado, Grady's brother said. "I look back and wonder if they could've done something a little different."

In less than three weeks, Delgado's lost his mom, Sandra, his dad, Fred and his grandmother, Linda to COVID-19.

"It's kind of all caught up to us," Delgado said. "It's all kind of starting to hit us and reality is starting to set in."

Three lives, three people that shaped this family for the better, starting with Sandra and Fred.

"My parents have been married 46 years," Grady said. "They met when they were 14 and got married when they were 18 and 19."

They were the example of love, understanding - the glue that sometimes held the family together

"Of course, Christmas and the holidays and the big events. We're going to miss them. But it's more than everyday interactions," Delgado said. "It's the text messages. It's calling my mom, telling her, 'Hey, you should check out the series on Netflix,' or asking my dad if he saw the men's national team play."

Every one of their three kids. Freddy, Jennifer, and Richard, who lives in Indianapolis.

"They loved each other and couldn't be without each other," Richard said.

And even their grandchildren

"They were friendly, always be there for you kind of people," Emma Grady, their grandchild said.

All eager to share their legacy, and their impact, one that went far beyond the family

"I know there's a lot of people that he touched that are going to be devastated," Freddy said.

Fred Delgado Sr., a staple in the local soccer community.

He'd been coaching since the 80's

"It was not about the ex's & oh's, about the technique or any of that stuff," Freddy said. "It was more about the relationships that he built with people."

"It was all the things that people look at and youth sports - work ethic, discipline, just being a good person," Richard said.

It'll only be these photos, these moments, the Delgado family will have to hold onto this Christmas.

"Christmas has been my parents' holiday," Freddy said.

"My dad loved to dress up as Santa Claus, would do silly dances, would embarrass people," Richard said. "So that's definitely one of the memories I cherish."

The smiles that lit up the room. Their kindness, strength and love.

The things this grieving family wants to remember them by.

"Their love was contagious," Richard said. "Their love for one another was contagious and that's the love that's going to keep us going."