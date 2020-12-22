Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives at SAVHCS

TUCSON (KVOA) - The second FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine officially made its way to Tucson after the Southern Arizona Veterans Health Care System confirmed that it has received a shipment Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that it has authorized emergency use Moderna's vaccine. Shortly after this announced, Arizona Department of Health Services shared that the new vaccine could be on the ground here beginning as early as Monday.

With the new vaccine starting to be distributed across the country, SAVAHCS shared that they have received their first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Doug Ducey also announced that shipments of the Moderna vaccine also arrived in Yuma and several other rural communities.

Arizona reported more than 5,800 new positive COVID-19 cases and 153 related deaths, according to Tuesday's dashboard.

That raised the state’s totals to 467,215 cases and 8,125 deaths.