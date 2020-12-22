Arizona surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 related deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) – More than 5,800 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Tuesday's dashboard.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also reported 153 more deaths. That boosts the state’s totals to 467,215 cases and 8,125 deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,065,913 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.6% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

COVID-19 Resources: