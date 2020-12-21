Jury trials in Pima County put on hold due to COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - All jury trials in Pima County have been put on hold through the month of January.

This applies to municipal courts, as well as, Pima County Superior Court.

The decision was made in response to the spike of COVID-19 cases.

Trials scheduled within that time frame will be moved to phone status conferences to set a new date.

Once coronavirus cases decrease, the court plans to implement several safety precautions to keep jury members and everyone involved safe.

When trials resume, if you are summoned for jury duty but do not feel comfortable, it may be possible for you to be excused or postponed, depending on the situation. The court asks that you communicate your concerns with them.