Hospital bed availability low in Arizona due to coronavirus

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona reported 7,748 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday and one new death.

The figures bring the total number of cases to 461,345 since the pandemic began and 7,792 deaths. COVID-19-related hospitalizations continue to surpass what Arizona saw during the summer surge.

As of Monday, 3,925 people were in the hospital because of concerns about the coronavirus. Only 8% of all hospital beds and ICU beds were available and not in use.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested and can have the virus without feeling sick.