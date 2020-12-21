Due to COVID-19 surge, TMC cancels elective surgeries

TUCSON (KVOA) – COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Arizona.

Elective surgeries at Tucson Medical Center will be pushed off until Jan. 4, according to a letter sent Sunday by the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer.

The letter states that this is due to the number of COVID-19 patients exceeding available resources.

Those who have a surgery scheduled will hear from TMC’s surgery team and Steve Bush. They are working with insurance companies to request a waiver or adjustment if needed.

This was a part of a trickling effect, where the hospital had already canceled a number of those elective surgeries and took numerous steps to accommodate the demands.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reporting more than 453,000 COVID-19 cases. That includes 5,366 new cases added Sunday. ADHS also added 34 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 7,971.

Pima County reported 1,070 new cases Sunday. The death toll is 905.

For more information, visit www.tmcaz.com/covid19 and Pima County Health Department Vaccine Information page.