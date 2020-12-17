Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine administered at two local hospitals

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered at two local hospitals.

Employees at Tucson Medical Center on the east side are among the first in Tucson to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Healthcare workers are considered Tier One, meaning vaccination is essential for their work.

Nurses are among the first at Tucson Medical Center to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

They have been fighting this virus since February and now it will be easier to go to work for these employees knowing that they are safe from the illness.

Frontline workers at Banner-University Medical Center are also getting vaccinated. It's a drive-thru process, much like COVID-19 testing.

We can expect to see more sites throughout Pima County in the next few months.

Government and health care officials are working to get the vaccine out to as many people as possible.

While the vaccine is approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), it's still unclear what its long-term health effects may entail. According to Banner-UMC, those who got the vaccine Thursday opted-in.

The first shipment of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine arrived Monday morning in Arizona. A total of 58,000 doses were expected to arrive this week in Arizona.

As of Thursday's morning, Arizona reported more than 5,800 new cases of the virus and 147 more deaths. That boosts the state’s totals to 435,036 cases and 7,677 deaths.