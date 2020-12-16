Positive COVID-19 case prompts cancellation of Arizona-CBU game

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fans hoping to get their Arizona basketball fix will have to wait a little longer after the Pac-12 Conference announced Wednesday that the game against California Baptist University has been canceled.

According to a release shared Wednesday, the decision to cancel the game was made after CBU learned of a positive COVID-19 case in its program.

CBU is currently implementing contact tracing and mitigation protocols.

"The news of the cancellation is very disappointing to student-athletes, coaches and fans," Arizona Athletics said in a statement. "However, health and safety must remain our top priorities as we move forward."