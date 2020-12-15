Another Tucson prison inmate dies of COVID-19 complications while in hospital

TUCSON (KVOA) - An inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson died Sunday after contracting COVID-19 in November.

The U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons said Murry Bailey, 71, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 12.

Bailey was transported to a hospital on Nov. 16 due to respiratory distress, according to officials.

Officials say Bailey had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.

Bailey was sentenced in Alabama to a 720 month sentence for production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He had been at the Tucson facility since May 2014.

Officials say Stanley Carr and Derrick Howard also died from COVID-19 complications.