31st annual Fort Lowell Shootout canceled due to COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - For many families in Tucson, January is packed with shin guards, orange slices and soccer balls thanks to the annual Fort Lowell Shootout.

But after 30 years of play, organizers announced Thursday that Southern Arizona's largest youth soccer tournament has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled to be held on Jan. 15-17, the annual shootout typically gathers hundreds of girls and boys across the western United States and Mexico to face-off against one another in the two-day tournament.

While organizers originally aimed to continue the tournament by restricting spectators at some facilities, officials decided to cancel the 31st Fort Lowell Shootout as Arizona and the greater United States saw drastic increases in COVID-19 cases this Fall.

"Sadly, the 2021 Fort Lowell Shootout has been cancelled. It was just the right thing to do given the current situation with COVID19," organizers said in a statement. "The health and safety of our community is first and foremost at this time."

Tournament officials said they are currently discussing options to "safely and responsibly get kids playing again as soon as possible."

For more information, visit fortlowellshootout.org of find RSL AZ Southern Arizona Soccer Club on Facebook.