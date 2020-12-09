Pima County Public Health Advisory: hospitals are at capacity

Pima County Public Health Advisory: hospitals are at capacityNew
Pima County issued a Public Health Advisory Wednesday afternoon regarding hospital capacity in the area.
"COVID-19 transmission is HIGH and hospitals are at capacity. Stay home if you can, especially if you're sick, and wear a mask when out in public," Pima County said.
On Wednesday, the state health department reported 721 new COVID-19 cases in Pima County. There are now 47, 570 known cases and the death toll is 746.
Arizona now reports 382,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 7,081.
Tucson Medical Center nurses sent out a letter to the community asking them to help slow the spread of the virus. Nurses hope to "encourage the Tucson community to do its part – wear masks, wash hands, stay home as much as possible and remain physically distant."
For more information on Pima County's Health Advisory, click here.
COVID-19 Resources:
- Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
- Need to get tested? Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.
- Directory of Local Health Departments
- Order masks from ADHS
- Click here for the latest CDC novel coronavirus resources and links.
- Track the COVID-19 globally using this map tracker here.
- For more COVID-19 related news, visit kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.