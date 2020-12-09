Pima County Public Health Advisory: hospitals are at capacity

Pima County issued a Public Health Advisory Wednesday afternoon regarding hospital capacity in the area.

"COVID-19 transmission is HIGH and hospitals are at capacity. Stay home if you can, especially if you're sick, and wear a mask when out in public," Pima County said.

On Wednesday, the state health department reported 721 new COVID-19 cases in Pima County. There are now 47, 570 known cases and the death toll is 746.

Arizona now reports 382,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 7,081.

Tucson Medical Center nurses sent out a letter to the community asking them to help slow the spread of the virus. Nurses hope to "encourage the Tucson community to do its part – wear masks, wash hands, stay home as much as possible and remain physically distant."

COVID-19 Resources: