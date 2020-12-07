Skip to Content

California imposes new virus rules as hospitals struggle

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California officials have imposed a new stay-at-home order on more than 33 million people.

The new rules took effect just before midnight Sunday for Southern California and a large swath of the Central Valley.

The rules were triggered when available capacity in the region's intensive care units fell below 15%.

Five counties in the San Francisco Bay voluntarily adopted the new rules because they did not want to want for their ICUs to fill up before taking action.

Some local law enforcement said they would not enforce the rules. Others say they are educating the public and will issue citations only if necessary.

Associated Press

