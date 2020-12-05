Arizona logs 6,799 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths Saturday
PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 6,799 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday.
40 deaths were also added to the state's dashboard.
That brings the state’s documented totals to 358,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 6,925.
WHAT TO KNOW:
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
According to the state's data dashboard, 2,719,745 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 10.4% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.
As of Friday morning, there are 14,385,385 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The death toll is 279,137.
COVID-19 Resources:
- Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
- Need to get tested? Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.
- Directory of Local Health Departments
- Order masks from ADHS
- Click here for the latest CDC novel coronavirus resources and links.
- Track the COVID-19 globally using this map tracker here.
- For more COVID-19 related news, visit kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.