Arizona logs 6,799 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths Saturday

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 6,799 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday.

40 deaths were also added to the state's dashboard.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 358,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 6,925.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 6,799 cases and 40 deaths. Mask up around anyone who isn’t a member of your household, even those you know and trust. Physically distance at least 6 feet; wash hands often. Learn more: https://t.co/Ub1IbPkHn8. #MaskUpAZ 1/3 pic.twitter.com/WzjEQrhdGZ — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) December 5, 2020

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 2,719,745 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 10.4% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

As of Friday morning, there are 14,385,385 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The death toll is 279,137.

COVID-19 Resources: