Marvel Comics to honor health care workers with new comic book

Move over Superman, Spiderman, and Batman – 2020 brings new superheroes, and instead of capes, they wear scrubs.

That's right, we're talking about nurses.

Marvel Comics has teamed up with Allegheny Health Network in Pennsylvania to create a new comic book that celebrates real life health care heroes.

Its called the True Nurse Stories Comic Book.

It focuses on the stories of actual nurses who work near Pittsburgh and everything they've done to keep us safe during the pandemic.

The project was unveiled Thursday.

And it was a complete surprise to all the nurses.