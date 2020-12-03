Two strikes and your business is out

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey said the COVID-19 numbers are heading in the wrong direction. New guidelines are now in place for local businesses. Governor Doug Ducey said, two strikes and you are out.

"If two valid complaints are received of a business ignoring the public health guidelines, that business will first face a warning and the ability to come into compliance. On the second valid complaint, they will face closure."

Grant Krueger owner of Union Public House said, those measures are very reasonable.

"Customer safety is our responsibility for both foodservice as just as much as it is for social distancing. The restaurant industry has been one of the most regulated industries well before the coronavirus pandemic."

Krueger said Union has been following CDC guidelines including wearing masks, social distancing and limiting the number of guests. They recently expanded outside.

"We have added chairs, tables and patio heaters and fans and we are doing outside live music 6 days a week to help get people outside in the fresh air, as we think it is even safer for our guests."

Gov. Ducey applauded businesses like Union.

"Our businesses have done a great job and it is not right and it is not fair to those who are playing by the rules for others to openly ignore them," said Gov. Ducey.

Including guests not wearing masks.

"We had an unfortunate situation where we asked some guests to sit down in their chairs to dine. Dine-in guests cannot get up and mingle with other customers or tables. They refused to do so. So much that it got violent. They punched my General Manager and when I intervened, I got punched in the face and got my nose broken."

Krueger has fully recovered from surgery and is back to make sure Union is a safe environment for his staff and guests.

"We think it is really important for restaurants to lead as an example in the community."