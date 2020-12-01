Skip to Content

COVID-19: UA baskeball game vs. Colorodo cancelled

TUCSON (KVOA) - A sixth league game - COLORADO at ARIZONA, originally set for Wednesday - has been postponed as CU does not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to previously reported COVID-19 issues within the program and associated contact tracing protocols. 

However, the Wildcat men’s basketball team has added two games to its schedule that were originally cancelled because of coronavirus concerns. 

Arizona will now host NAU on Monday, Dec. 7th and New Mexico State on Saturday, Dec. 12th

