Arizona adds 4,136 new COVID-19 cases; 36 new deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 4,136 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday.

AZDHS reported that 36 new deaths were also added to the state's dashboard.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 322,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 6,624.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 2,580,955 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 10% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 12,780,410 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The death toll is 262,282.

COVID-19 Resources: