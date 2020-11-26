Arizona reports more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths
PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 3,474 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday.
Forty-four deaths were also added to the state's dashboard.
That brings the state’s documented totals to 314,326 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 6,568.
WHAT TO KNOW:
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
According to the state's data dashboard, 2,539,969 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 9.9% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.
As of Wednesday morning, there are 12,780,410 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The death toll is 262,282.
COVID-19 Resources:
- Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
- Need to get tested? Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.
- Directory of Local Health Departments
- Order masks from ADHS
- Click here for the latest CDC novel coronavirus resources and links.
- Track the COVID-19 globally using this map tracker here.
- For more COVID-19 related news, visit kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.