Arizona’s largest hospital system preps for surge capacity

PHOENIX (KVOA) - A leading doctor at Banner Health said Tuesday, hospital staff is prepping for a dark winter.

At a news conference in Phoenix, Banner Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel said the Banner health care system is preparing to hit surge capacity by Dec. 4.

The hospital surge capacity is 125 percent of licensed beds.

Bessel said surge capacity could continue through mid-January.

.@BannerHealth says it's ready to go to distribute vaccines once they are approved to health care workers and first responders. Says the vaccines will be available at 3 hospitals in Arizona. — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) November 24, 2020

Currently, Banner Health has hired more than 900 out-of-state health care workers to help get through this surge. The staff is looking to bring on 900 more.

“Getting to 125 percent capacity happening here in the next month will cause quite a bit of stress in our health care system,” Bessel said. “Part of our surge plan includes the external contracted labor, upscaling, redeployment. We are utilizing many different parts of our surge plan already.”

Banner Health is hiring uncertified nursing and medical assistants with some clinical experience.

Bessel believes at time upscaling of current staff is key.

“Upscaling is something that we did in the summer surge and something that we are preparing to do and will do in the winter surge,” she said. “What it means is taking individuals who maybe do not work in the ICU and provide them additional training and knowledge.”

Bessel says Banner is working with county and state health officials to effectively roll out a vaccine.

Bessel hopes a vaccine will be ready to be deployed to the health care workers and first responders at three of the hospital system’s locations by the middle of next month.