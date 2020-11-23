As COVID-19 cases spike, two local hospitals run low on ICU beds

TUCSON (KVOA) – Two area hospitals are once again running low on staffed ICU beds in their COVID-19 units.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Arizona.

While available beds can fluctuate from hour to hour, News 4 Tucson was told that Tucson Medical Center had only one bed available Sunday night.

Sources within St. Mary’s Hospital confirmed they had no beds available.

As of Saturday, Arizona Department of Health Services reported that there are 175 ICU beds available state-wide.

Nearly 8,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Arizona over the weekend.

Arizona Department of Health Services added 3,638 new cases on Saturday and another 4,331 on Sunday. That brings the state's documented totals to 299,665. The death toll is now 6,464.

Pima County reported 878 new cases Sunday and no deaths. The total number of confirmed cases is 36,115. The death toll in Pima County is 674.

For more information on Arizona's COVID-19 data, click HERE.