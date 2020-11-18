Gov. Ducey reemphasizes importance of masks amid COVID-19 surge, does not implement statewide mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey reemphasized the importance of wearing masks and face coverings, and practicing COVID-19 safety protocols on Wednesday amid demand from city leaders for a statewide mask mandate.

Back on April 29, Ducey announced that he has decided to extend his Stay-At-Home Order to Friday. Through this extension, Ducey allowed non-essential retailers, including barbers and salons, to reopen last Friday and allowed restaurants to offer dine-in services with social distancing protocols in place on Monday.

After the stay-at-home order expired, Ducey implemented a new program that outlined when gyms, bars and other businesses can resume operations and when schools can return in-person classes.

On June 17, the governor announced that he will allow local government to craft their own policies for face make requirements during a COVID-19 briefing. This led to counties and cities to implement mask mandates, including Tucson and Pima County.

During Wednesday press conference, the governor shared the importance of social distancing and wearing masks in the state.

Despite calls from City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego for a statewide mask mandate, Ducey did not announce a corresponding executive order on Wednesday.

He shared that the Arizona Health Department will provide resources to help residents celebrate the holidays safely as snowbirds and other travelers prepare to visit Arizona.

The governor said he plans to set up on-site COVID-19 testing at Arizona airports.

In the press conference, Ducey reemphasized the importance of uses of masks and social distancing in school, which the governor said he wishes for schools to remain open for in-person instruction amid the current surge of cases.

He said Arizona Department of Health Services will enact a statewide mandate for schools to require masks and face coverings while on campus.

The governor also implemented an executive order to help identify vulnerable populations for COVID-19 vaccine testing, with the Associated Press reporting that test results are showing that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective.

On Wednesday, Arizona reported 3,206 new positive COVID-19 cases and 53 more deaths.

This brought the overall total cases in Arizona to 283,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 6,365.