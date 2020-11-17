Moderna COVID-19 vaccine results led by local Tucson medical center

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has a reported 94.5% success rate at preventing the virus from infecting someone.

Quality of Life medical center has been apart of the trial locally and they have tested over 900 people of the 30,000 that were involved in the study nationwide, hundreds more than any other location.

Many patients who signed up for the vaccine trial just wanted to find a way to help during the pandemic.

"It's exciting to be apart of it knowing it's going in the direction we want it to go and that people will be able to get this," said Caroline Karrol, a COVID-19 vaccine participant.

Dr. John McGittigan, the principal investigator in this trial, said he was impressed with how Tucson stepped up with so many people willing to be a part of the study.

"I had a lot of people tell me that they thought this could be a positive thing that they could do to hopefully make this thing go away sooner," said McGittigan.

As a veteran in the medical field, Karrol says to complete the study they need people, something she was happy to be apart of. And it doesn't surprise her that Tucson turned out in the numbers they did.

"I'm a native Tucsonan, seventh generation. So to me, it's always been a community of people coming together," said Karrol.

McGittigan hopes the vaccine will be available early next year and is confident any issues with it will be worked out. He hopes this vaccine can also treat the symptom of COVID fatigue.

"I'm tired of wearing that mask everywhere I go, when I see my patients in the exam room, so I did this study for a bit of selfish reasons too, I want this thing to go away," said McGittigan

The medical center will be involved in two more COVID-19 vaccine trials that they are looking for more participants to take part in.

If you're interested you can find more information here or call (520) 495-5169.