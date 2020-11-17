Health care professionals say Thanksgiving gatherings should look different this year

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,984 new Coronavirus cases statewide Tuesday.

More than 350 were reported in Pima County.

Those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID say in order to be safe, people should celebrate the holiday in a way that will look quite different than in years past.

Pima County Deputy Health Director Paula Mandel strongly recommends avoiding a large family gathering on Thanksgiving.

“Zoom would be best but we know that’s not always meeting everybody’s needs at this point in time,” Mandel said Tuesday afternoon.

Some will choose to get on a plane and go out of state.

Mandel said those individuals need to be aware of various statewide measures and guidelines.

“Do they have an all-state mask mandate in place?” Mandel said. “Hopefully, you’re wearing your mask anyone.“

Dr. Matt Heinz, a hospital physician in Southern Arizona said with the COVID crisis it’s best not to fly.

“It’s just not safe to bring people into the state, send people out of the state,” Heinz said. “While air travel might be safer, being in an airport with a lot of other humans, that’s a risk.”

Both healthcare professionals stress the need to be safe, cautious and not to risk getting grandparents and older relatives exposed.

“We want to see our family. We want to hug and be close,” Mandel said. “But this year we’re really going to have to think about maintaining those safety pieces especially when we want to protect those individuals we consider high risk.”

“Get on the Zoom, get on FaceTime,” Heinz said. “You can set spots for people at your tables just don’t fly grandma in and don’t go visit grandma because you might be bringing something that’s not a present.”